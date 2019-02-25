India Vs England ODI: India beat England by 7 wickets

Indian women’s cricket team defeated England by seven wickets in the second ODI at Mumbai today to take an unassailable 2-nil lead in the three-match series.

The Indian eves had bundled out England for just 161 in 43.3 overs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat. Pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey bagged 4 wickets each, while spinner Poonam Yadav took two. For England, Natalie Sciver top scored with 85.

In reply, India overhauled the target with almost nine overs to spare, courtesy Smriti Mandhana’s 63 and valuable contributions by skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut. Jhulan Goswami was adjudged player of the match.

India had won the first game by 66 runs. The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Thursday. The ODI series will be followed by three Twenty-20 matches in Guwahati.

Brief Score:

England: 161 all out in 43.3 overs (NR Sciver 85; J Goswami 4-30, S Pandey 4-18).

India: 162-3 in 41.1 overs (S Mandhana 63; A Shrubsole 2-23).