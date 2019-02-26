Mehbooba Mufti Says Wonders which flag will J & K Pick If 35A is Attacked

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made a wholly objectionable statement fearmongering further over the already-high prevailing tensions in the Valley, while addressing a news briefing on Monday.

Warning the Centre against “fiddling” with Article 35A, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said, “Don’t play with fire; don’t fiddle with Article-35A, else you will see what you haven’t seen since 1947”. She added, “If it’s attacked then I don’t know which flag people of J&K will be forced to pick up instead of the tricolour.”

My ooba Mufti made an objectionable statAddressing the Supreme Court directly, she proceeded, “Today, again, the Supreme Court has to make a decision”, adding, “I have very high regard for the Supreme Court but I want them to understand that our relationship with the country, the bridge connecting us with India is Article 370 of which 35A is a part. Any unnecessary fiddling with or tampering with it will nullify the contract itself that legitimises the union of J&K with India.”