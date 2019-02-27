Drink Cashew Feni, Don’t Indulge in Drugs,says Tourism Minister

Tourists visiting Goa should drink the local alcoholic brew, cashew feni, rather than indulge in drugs, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said on Wednesday.

“We do not want to introduce drugs because of EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festivals. I have instructed police that there should not be any chaos at these events. Enjoy the music, drink cashew feni, but do not indulge in drugs,” Ajgaonkar told a press conference here.

Feni is a popular local liquor distilled from the cashew fruit.

Ajgaonkar said that while it was the duty of the state Tourism Department to treat tourists visiting Goa with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, the law of the land will apply to both locals as well as tourists in case of violation.

“It is our duty to provide them with safety and security. But anyone should not come here and create chaos,” he said.