Fake News : Pakistan media uses old videos and pictures to claim it has shot down Indian fighters 

Pakistan is using old videos to claim that it has shot down two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF), multiple security experts on social media have pointed out.

This comes soon after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the propaganda wing of the Pakistan armed forces, said that the country had shot down two fighters of the IAF and arrested a pilot flying one of these jets.

The first video that Pakistan is using to collaborate its claim, which reports say are false, is of a MiG-27 crash in Jodhpur which took place in 2016.

The fighter jet visible in the footage being used by Pakistan has a tail number TU657. The same tail number is clearly visible in the pictures of the 2017 MiG-27 crash in Jodhpur put out by the Times of India on Twitter.

Photos | MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/6nPEe2JPIk (ANI) — Times of India (@timesofindia) June 13, 2016

The video being used by Pakistan to back up its claim of arresting Indian fighter pilots is that of Surya Kiran pilot Wing Commander Vijay Shelke who was injured in a crash on 19 February this year. Two Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team aircraft had collided mid-air and crashed during a practice sortie for Aero India.