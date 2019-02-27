IAF Transport Chopper Crashed at J & K Due to Technical Failure

According to unconfirmed reports, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 transport chopper crashed near Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning. Reports said that the accident happened due to a technical fault.

The Mi-17 transport chopper crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said. It broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, adding that two bodies were seen near the site of crash. The pilot and the co-pilot are dead.

