Pakistan releases video of ‘captured’ IAF pilot : Watch Here

Pakistan has released a video of captured Indian Air Force pilot. In the video, the pilot can be heared saying, “I am Wing Commander Abhinandan, I am IAF officer. My service No is 27 981,” one pilot says in a video issued by the Pakistan Army.

2 IAF pilots arrested, one injured pilot shifted to hospital, another one is safe, a Pakistan Army spokesman said.

Earlier, the Pak authorities have claimed that two Indian fighter jets crashed on Wednesday, one in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district and the other across the Line of Control (LoC), whose pilot has been captured alive. In a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces (PAF), said: “In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), IAF crossed LoC.