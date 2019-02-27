PM Modi monitored IAF airstrikes realtime on Jaish camp : Report

After the Indian Air Force carried out a pre-dawn strike at the largest Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, there are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the entire mission and took a breath of relief only after all the pilots returned safely home, said government sources.

The reports further added that after congratulating all the people who were involved in the operation at 4.30 am, PM Modi got busy with his daily routine and prepared a schedule for the day, including the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting at his residence. Prime Minister later rushed to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018.

“The prime minister did not sleep a wink all night and remained intimately involved in the operations,” said PTI source. On Monday night, PM attended a media concave at the Taj Palace hotel, and left for his resident at 9.15 pm. After reaching 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi had a meal and became involved in the pre-dawn mission.

“The prime minister was in touch with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Air Force Chief B.S. Dhanoa before, during and after the operation, the source, who is close to the prime minister”, said one source said.

“Once the operation ended, he checked with officials about the well-being of the pilots involved. the source said. When it was clear everyone was safe, the prime minister withdrew and turned his attention to other matters”, a source added.