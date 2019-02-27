Turkish Women’s Cup football: India lose to Uzbekistan

India lost to Uzbekistan 0-1 in their opening match of the Turkish Women’s Cup football in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday. An early goal by Uzbekistan’s Burhanova Malika in the 4th minute made the difference as India struggled for the equaliser in the remainder of the game.

The Indian team will also be facing Turkmenistan and Romania in group A of the tournament.

The tournament is part of the Indian team’s preparation for the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 in April and also next month’s SAFF Women’s Championship.