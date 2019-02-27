Latest NewsIndiaSports

Turkish Women’s Cup football: India lose to Uzbekistan

Feb 27, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

India lost to Uzbekistan 0-1 in their opening match of the Turkish Women’s Cup football in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday. An early goal by Uzbekistan’s Burhanova Malika in the 4th minute made the difference as India struggled for the equaliser in the remainder of the game.

The Indian team will also be facing Turkmenistan and Romania in group A of the tournament.

The tournament is part of the Indian team’s preparation for the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 in April and also next month’s SAFF Women’s Championship.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K 2017 : Record number of terrorists killed by security forces in 2017 – Full Report

Dec 31, 2017, 08:32 pm IST

States in the North files their compliance report on ‘cow vigilantism’

Sep 22, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

Dh 500 fine for this offence in Sharjah

Dec 24, 2017, 08:14 pm IST

VAT : This is what Ministry says about salary increase in UAE

Dec 20, 2017, 06:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close