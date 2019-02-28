Women Cricket: England beat India by two wickets

WomenEngland women’s team defeated India by two wickets in the third and final ODI in Mumbai on today.

Chasing India’s total of 205/8, England were struggling at 49/5. But, all-rounder Danni Wyatt (56) stitched two crucial partnerships with skipper Heather Knight (47) and Georgia Elwiss, 33 not out to pave the way for their victory. England scored 208-8 in 48.5 overs to grab two crucial points as the three-game series is part of ICC Women’s Championship.

The World Champions are placed in seventh place and need to be in the top four to qualify directly for the 2021 World Cup.

India had already sealed the series after the winning the first two games. The two teams will now head to Guwahati to play the three-match T20I series.