Latest NewsIndiaSports

Women Cricket: England beat India by two wickets

Feb 28, 2019, 06:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

WomenEngland women’s team defeated India by two wickets in the third and final ODI in Mumbai on today.

Chasing India’s total of 205/8, England were struggling at 49/5. But, all-rounder Danni Wyatt (56) stitched two crucial partnerships with skipper Heather Knight (47) and Georgia Elwiss, 33 not out to pave the way for their victory. England scored 208-8 in 48.5 overs to grab two crucial points as the three-game series is part of ICC Women’s Championship.

The World Champions are placed in seventh place and need to be in the top four to qualify directly for the 2021 World Cup.

India had already sealed the series after the winning the first two games. The two teams will now head to Guwahati to play the three-match T20I series.

Tags

Related Articles

SSC Recruitment 2019: Details of upcoming exams

Feb 9, 2019, 06:38 pm IST
Mecca Masjid verdict's judge

Mecca Masjid blast: Judge’s sudden resignation leads to suspicion

Apr 17, 2018, 10:08 am IST

Actress Sushmita Sen appears in court for car import case

Sep 18, 2017, 10:00 pm IST
Saudi Arabia to help Syria

Will Saudi Arabia help Syria fight back?

Apr 11, 2018, 06:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close