Pakistan arrested 44 militants including JeM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

Pakistan authorities has arrested 44 militants including Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar’s brother. Mufti Abdur Rauf, brother of Azhar, and Hammad Azhar are 44 people arrested during the crackdown. The mounting pressure from the global community on Islamabad to rein in the terror groups operating on its soil lead to this act by the country.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi informed this in a press meeting. He said a dossier shared by India with Pakistan last week also contained names of Mufti Abdur Rauf and Hammad Azhar.

India handed over a dossier to Pakistan to take action against the JeM, as pressure mounted on Islamabad to take action against individual and organisation listed by the UN Security Council as terrorists.

The minister, however, said the action was not taken due to any pressure. He said the action would be taken against all the proscribed organisations under the National Action Plan. He said the crackdown will continue for two weeks and actions against the arrested members will be taken on the basis of evidence. The minister said that his government’s policy is that Pakistan’s soil will not be allowed for terror activities against anyone.