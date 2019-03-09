Indian pilot arrested for ‘downloading child pornography’

An Indian pilot, employed as a first officer with a leading carrier, was arrested in San Francisco for “downloading child pornography”. The Mumbai-based pilot was handcuffed and humiliated before the passengers as soon as the flight landed. His passport was seized and he was taken into custody.

Officers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who detained him immediately after the flight landed in San Francisco on Monday, formally arrested him after brief interrogation. Subsequently, the US authorities cancelled his visa and issued deportation orders.

The airline, with which the accused pilot is associated, has denied the reports which claim that he was arrested for downloading child pornography. The carrier’s spokesperson said the pilot’s visa was terminated which led to him being deported back to India.

According to a TOI report, the FBI was monitoring the accused’s activity over the past two months. Based on his internet history accessed from the hotels where he was staying in the US, the agency sleuths found he was “downloading porn clips” of minors.