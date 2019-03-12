Latest NewsInternational

Huge Bomb blast in Pakistan ; Several injured

Mar 12, 2019
At least four personnel of the counter-terrorism department of police were injured Monday evening in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s southwest city of Quetta, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that the blast hit a police vehicle when it was patrolling in Mian Ghundi area of Quetta, the capital of the Balochistan province.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the wounded to a hospital in the city.

A hospital official told media that two of the injured, including the vehicle’s driver, are in critical condition.

The blast which was heard miles away from the site had destroyed the vehicle completely. An improvised explosive device was planted at a motorbike and it was detonated with a remote-controlled device, police said.

