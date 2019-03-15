Asian Youth Athletics Championship: India won five medals, including two gold

India bagged five medals, including two gold, on the opening day of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong today.

Philip Maheswaran Thabitha grabbed the first gold for India by winning the boys’ 110 metres hurdles in 12.86 seconds. Vipin Kumar added the second yellow metal for India in the boys’ hammer throw with an effort of 69.63 metres.

India’s first medal of the day came from Harshita Sherawat as she clinched a silver in the girls’ hammer throw with an effort of 61.93 metres.

Deepak Yadav added a bronze in the pole vault by clearing 4.70 metres while Ajay bagged a medal of the same colour in the boys’ 1500 metres race with a timing of three minutes and 57.25 seconds.