Latest NewsIndiaSports

India to host 2020 Women’s Under-17 FIFA world cup

Mar 16, 2019, 09:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

India will host women’s U-17 FIFA football world cup. This was announced officially by the President of International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino right after the council meeting in Miami, the USA last night.

“We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020,” Infantino said after the FIFA Council meeting in Miami, the USA on March 15.

This will be the second FIFA tournament India will be hosting, after the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

Tags

Related Articles

Ravi Shastri formally applies for the post of Team India’s head coach

Jul 3, 2017, 08:03 pm IST
kumaraswamy

Mamata Banerjee has all capabilities to lead country,says HD Kumaraswamy

Jan 21, 2019, 01:33 pm IST

US politician ‘removes’ glasses he’s not wearing – Watch Video

Jan 17, 2018, 08:07 pm IST
M Venkaiah Naidu

Monsoon Session sees record as Chairman Naidu speaks in 10 languages

Jul 19, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close