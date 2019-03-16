India to host 2020 Women’s Under-17 FIFA world cup

India will host women’s U-17 FIFA football world cup. This was announced officially by the President of International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino right after the council meeting in Miami, the USA last night.

“We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020,” Infantino said after the FIFA Council meeting in Miami, the USA on March 15.

This will be the second FIFA tournament India will be hosting, after the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.