Priya Prakash Varrier’s Sridevi Bungalow second teaser is out : Watch Video

Priya Prakash Varrier is set to make Bollywood with Prasanth Mambully’s film. The first teaser of the film was highly criticised for showing a scene of the actress’ feet hanging from a bathtub which was highly insensitive towards Bollywood Sridevi’s death.

The second teaser of Sridevi Bungalow starring Priya Prakash Varrier has now been released and it looks like the film is going to be a romantic thriller.

The second teaser shows Priya Varrier and actor Priyanshu Chatterjee’s characters sharing a few romantic moments. From the look of it, the film seems like some romantic thriller that also has a negative character who is introduced in this teaser

Ever since its announcement, the film has been surrounded by controversies. When actress Priya Varrier was asked about Sridevi Bungalow having any relation to the tragic death of the Bollywood actress, she said, “That is just an element that would make the audience want to watch the movie.”