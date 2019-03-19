HEALTH UPDATES; Drink black tea to brighten your day.

Many among us will be drinking black tea instead of regular milk tea without knowing its health benefits. Let us check what all are the health benefits of this pure tea leaf syrup before your next sip.

Black tea offers a variety of health benefits as it contains antioxidants and mico compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Scientific studies have proven what all can be achieved from drinking Black tea regularly.

Consuming black tea can help remove free radicals and decrease cell damage in the body. This ultimately may help decrease the risk of many chronic diseases.

Groups of polyphenols, including catechins, theaflavins, and the arubigins which are the main sources of antioxidants in black tea will, in turn, stimulate overall health of our body.

LDL and HDL are two types of lipoproteins which carry cholesterol in our body. Too much of these may result in a heart attack. Studies have found that black tea may help to their levels in the human bloodstream.

Have not you heard an empty gut is the best tutor you will ever have? The gut contains millions of bacterias which constitute the majority of our immune system. Polyphenols and antimicrobial properties found in black tea may help improve our gut health and immunity.

High blood pressure can cause many health problems. Do Drink black tea on a regular basis. This may help decrease blood pressure to an extent, say, researchers.

THE BOTTOM LINE

If you are looking for a low-calorie, non-sweetened beverage with less caffeine, Black tea is a great option for you. Having a strong, unique flavor and presence of plenty of antioxidants can provide several health benefits. These include improved cholesterol, better gut health and decreased blood pressure.

Best among all it can be made easily and is easily available on minor small scale shops.