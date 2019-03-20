Woman Leaves 3-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car to Have Sex. Daughter Died

A 29-year-old former police officer admitted she was having sex with her boss while her young daughter died in her patrol car.

On Monday Cassie Barker, once an officer with the Long Beach, Miss., Police Department, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of her 3-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, from heat exposure, according to the (Biloxi) Sun Herald.

It was a scorching Mississippi day when, former police officer Cassie Barker said, she strapped her daughter Cheyenne into a car seat, cranked the vehicle’s nonfunctioning A/C and slipped into her supervisor’s home to have sex.

Barker was inside for four hours on Sept. 30, 2016, while her 3-year-old daughter was restrained inside a police patrol car; the child’s body temperature climbed unbearably high.

Barker, 29, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in a plea deal Monday.

“I don’t know what I could ever do to you that could be worse than what you’ve already experienced,” Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois told her. “You will forever be entombed in a prison of your own mind.”