CinemaEntertainment

Sreedevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to learn flying lessons for her next film

Mar 27, 2019, 08:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Janvi Kapoor is a well-known young actress who has made her debut in the film Dhadak. The actress is not taking her stardom for granted.The Dhadak actress, who has an huge fan following her, is all set to impress them again with her upcoming biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

 

Gunjan Saxena was the first female IAF pilot who flew into a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The young actor is learning flying lessons to enact Saxena’s role.

“She went through a few look tests a couple of months ago but her real test begins now. She will now take flying lessons, which is going to be the most challenging part. She will begin her training in a week’s time,” says her manager

Tags

Related Articles

Pro-Kannada group protest against Sunny Leone’s new Movie ‘Veeramadevi’

Oct 1, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Sunny Leone shares a cosy pic with hubby Daniel Webber

Feb 3, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

Former 1D member records his first Bollywood song

Feb 9, 2018, 09:46 am IST

Big B turns nostalgic on 75th birthday, shares letter

Feb 19, 2018, 03:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close