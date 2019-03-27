Sreedevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to learn flying lessons for her next film

Actress Janvi Kapoor is a well-known young actress who has made her debut in the film Dhadak. The actress is not taking her stardom for granted.The Dhadak actress, who has an huge fan following her, is all set to impress them again with her upcoming biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Gunjan Saxena was the first female IAF pilot who flew into a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The young actor is learning flying lessons to enact Saxena’s role.

“She went through a few look tests a couple of months ago but her real test begins now. She will now take flying lessons, which is going to be the most challenging part. She will begin her training in a week’s time,” says her manager