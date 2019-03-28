Income tax department conduct raids at minister’s residence

The income tax department has conducted many raids at Karnataka including a minister’s residence. IT officials carried out multiple raids at Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru at the residences of Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju, his nephew, PWD minister H D Revanna’s close associates Narayana Reddy, Ashwath Gowda and Raya Gowda.
Karnataka: Income-Tax raids are underway at residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya pic.twitter.com/BrEX9LBnOa
— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
In a pre-dawn swoop along with CRPF officials today, Ithe T department launched massive research and seizure operations.
Income Tax officer Balakrishna is a puppet in the hands of the #Modi govt. He should be sacked immediately for misusing his post for #BJP's political benefit.
All the raids conducted since morning are politically motivated to target BJP'S opponents and their sympathisers..1/2
— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 28, 2019
Congress and JD(S) leaders have alleged that IT raids are politically motivated. Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have said they will lead a protest in front of Income Tax office in Bengaluru .
PM @narendramodi's real surgical strike is out in the open through IT dept raids. The constitutional post offer for IT officer Balakrishna helped the PM in his revenge game. Highly deplorable to use govt machinery, corrupt officials to harrass opponents during election time.
— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 28, 2019
Post Your Comments