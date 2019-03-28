Latest NewsIndia

Income tax department conduct raids at minister’s residence

Mar 28, 2019, 08:48 pm IST
The income tax department has conducted many raids at Karnataka including a minister’s residence. IT officials carried out multiple raids at Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru at the residences of Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju, his nephew, PWD minister H D Revanna’s close associates Narayana Reddy, Ashwath Gowda and Raya Gowda.

In a pre-dawn swoop along with CRPF officials today, Ithe T department launched massive research and seizure operations.

Congress and JD(S) leaders have alleged that IT raids are politically motivated. Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have said they will lead a protest in front of Income Tax office in Bengaluru .

