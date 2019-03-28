Income tax department conduct raids at minister’s residence

The income tax department has conducted many raids at Karnataka including a minister’s residence. IT officials carried out multiple raids at Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru at the residences of Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju, his nephew, PWD minister H D Revanna’s close associates Narayana Reddy, Ashwath Gowda and Raya Gowda.

Karnataka: Income-Tax raids are underway at residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya pic.twitter.com/BrEX9LBnOa — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

In a pre-dawn swoop along with CRPF officials today, Ithe T department launched massive research and seizure operations.

Income Tax officer Balakrishna is a puppet in the hands of the #Modi govt. He should be sacked immediately for misusing his post for #BJP's political benefit. All the raids conducted since morning are politically motivated to target BJP'S opponents and their sympathisers..1/2 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 28, 2019

Congress and JD(S) leaders have alleged that IT raids are politically motivated. Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have said they will lead a protest in front of Income Tax office in Bengaluru .