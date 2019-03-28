Video

WATCH; the video of an elated boxer who kissed a female journalist goes viral.

Mar 28, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
Kubrat Pulev, 38, left Vegas Sports Daily’s reporter Jennifer Ravalo in shock on the weekend after the match between Pulev and Bogdan Dinu in California. After a spectacular victory, Pulev chatted with Ravalo for an interview. At the end of the interview, Pulev was apparently so elated that he ended the tick-tack with a sudden kiss on the mouth.

