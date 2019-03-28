WATCH; the video of an elated boxer who kissed a female journalist goes viral.

Kubrat Pulev, 38, left Vegas Sports Daily’s reporter Jennifer Ravalo in shock on the weekend after the match between Pulev and Bogdan Dinu in California. After a spectacular victory, Pulev chatted with Ravalo for an interview. At the end of the interview, Pulev was apparently so elated that he ended the tick-tack with a sudden kiss on the mouth.

Bruh wtf is this interview man lmao! Pulev is alpha af. (Watch until end) pic.twitter.com/sUoiqFprhi — NBT BOXING (@BoxingNbt) March 24, 2019