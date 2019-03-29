NEWSVideo

WATCH; Wife makes her hubby’s passport a telephone directory

Mar 29, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
The housewife who has made her husbands passport a phone directory now has become the trend sector in social media. She argues that she has done like this so that the passport will get no damage as it has never been used for a while. She has used almost the first three pages for writing the phone numbers. She has used this passport for writing phone numbers as it has crossed the expiry date in 2007, which is clearly audible in the video

The video was posted by Pakrru from Trivandrum, Kerala.

 

