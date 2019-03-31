Zuzana Caputova becomes Slovakia’s first female president

A liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova won Slovakia’s presidential election on Saturday, making her the country’s first female head of state.

The government critic and anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova won about 58.3% of the vote. Her opponent European Union energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic who took 41.7%. In the first round of votes two weeks ago, Caputova won with 40.5% and Sefcovic trailed behind her with 18.7%.

Vice-chairwoman of the Progressive Slovakia party, Caputova supports gay marriage and adoption. She has also been dubbed “Slovakia’s Erin Brockovich” after winning a case that wanted to build an illegal landfill in her home town.

Sefcovic congratulated 45-year old Caputova on her win.