‘Lucifer’ raises anti-women slogans, accuses a women film director

Apr 1, 2019, 05:01 pm IST
Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ is running successfully all over the world with the positivie response from both audience and critics. The film which marked the directorial debut of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is opened to a positive response from everywhere.

But now a Facebook post which criticises Prithviraj for making this film has become viral in the social media. The FB post was written by a women film director. Kunjila Mascillamani, a short film director who has many short films and documentaries in her credit has accused that the film raises anti-women ideas. And she also criticises Prithviraj for including an item dance in the movie.

Read Full Facebook Post:

?? ??????????????????? ?????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ?????. ????????? ??????????????? ????????? ?????…

Gepostet von Kunjila Mascillamani am Freitag, 29. März 2019

