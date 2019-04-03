Heard of Tandoori Chai? Lets make Tandoori chai at home in 3 easy steps

Hai tea lovers out there. This is especially for you who love to have a regular change in their daily tea consumption. If you are someone who has a special liking for tea, you can now check tandoori chai. Unlike tandoori chicken, tandoori kebab and thandoori roti tandoori chai are getting nationwide acclaim.

Ingredients:

Milk – 1 cup

Water- 1.5 cups

Tea leaves- 2 tbsp

Sugar – 2 tsp

Lemon Grass 1 tbsp

Mint leaves 1 tbsp

Tea Spice/Chai masala – 2 pinch

1 clay pot for tandoori flavour

Place the clay pot on a flame and heat it up for the next 10 minutes on a medium flame. Prepare the tea by boiling the water and adding sugar, tea leaves, lemon grass, mint leaves and tea masala. Once the water starts boiling, add the milk and boil for 2 more minutes.

With the help of a tea strainer, pour the tea in a glass jar. Now, carefully using tongs, place the clay pot in a deep pot/vessel, and start pouring the hot tea in it.

The tea will start to bubble in the clay pot and would eventually ooze out. After few minutes, pour it in a clean clay pot and pair it with bun maska or biscuits of your choice.