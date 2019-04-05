Latest NewsIndia

Indian Oil Corporation stops fuel supply to cash-strapped Jet Airways

Apr 5, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Indian Oil Corporation has finally stopped the supply of fuel to the Jet Airways for non-payment. The public sector oil firm has made such a decision from 12 noon Friday.

The Jet Airways have not responded to it till now. Jet Airways, in which SBI-led consortium of lenders is set to take management control under a debt-recast plan, has drastically curtailed operations with a fleet of 26 planes.

On March 25, the jet Airways had approved the resolution plan formulated by SBI integrated Domestic lenders which had agreed to infuse an emergency funding of Rs 1,500crore into the airline. The airline, however, did not receive the needed funds yet.

Tags

Related Articles

MAJOR BLOW TO MAMATAA BANARGEE

High Court’s decision on panchayat poll- a major blow to Mamata Banerjee

Apr 14, 2018, 01:10 pm IST

Famous Indian Singer Sunidhi Chauhan about what is to be done for a better India

Jan 13, 2018, 09:02 am IST
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate centenary of World’s oldest yoga institute

Dec 25, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

Mollywood Actresses Who Changed their Religion

Jan 23, 2018, 10:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close