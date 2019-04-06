Latest NewsBusiness

Indian Oil Corporation stops fuel supply to Jet Airways

Apr 6, 2019, 03:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

The public sector oil company, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has stopped supplying aviation fuel to Jet Airways. The IOC stopped fuel supply as the Jet has not paid the earlier arrears. Jet has to pay huge amount to IOC. The IOC has stopped supplying fuel from yesterday.

Jet Airways  which faces a financial crisis has stopped its regular services. The Jet is  operating only 26 flights, earlier it has operated around 150 flights. Some days earlier 18 flights  has been taken by the companies as jet has not payed the rent.

Jet founder Naresh Goyal and his wife has stepped out of the director board as move to raise fund to rejuvenate the biggest private airline in India.

Tags

Related Articles

shahrukh_khan_brawl

These are the “Biggest Controversies” of the Indian Premier League

Apr 13, 2018, 08:43 am IST

The amount spending by this Pakistani woman for a single bath is so huge

Mar 6, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

BJP works for few rich people but Congress thinks of poor people only : Rahul Gandhi

Oct 6, 2018, 08:32 pm IST

Teacher arrested for allegedly raping minor student

Jul 22, 2018, 08:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close