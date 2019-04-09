Latest NewsIndia

Congress echoes Pakistan’s language says Modi

Apr 9, 2019, 02:18 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked The Congress alleging that the opposition party is speaking the language that Pakistan speaks. He inturns added that the election manifesto hailed by Congress has the promises that suits Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism.

The Congress says that the Article 370 won’t be removed. The language of the Congress’s ‘Dhakosala Patra’ is same as that of Pakistan. He again added that the congress incarnates are ready to hold talk with the evil forces in Jammu and Kashmir he said at the election rally Maharashtra’s Latur.

Modi asserts that the reason why Pakistan is arising as congress being the responsible.

“The first-time-voters must vote in the name of the nation” he asked the people in the rally.

Maharashtra will to the polls in four of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections that begin on April 11 and end on May 19. Latur, where PM Modi addressed a public rally on Tuesday will vote on April 18 in the second phase of the national election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

