KeralaLatest News

High court directs to open Kallar – Kakki dams

Apr 9, 2019, 01:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The High Court has directed to open Kallar – Kakki dams for the sake of avoiding water scarcity on Sabarimala.

The decision has been made on behalf of the suggestion put forward by Devaswom Board as Sabarimala is about to be opened for devotees on the Vishu Pooja eve.

The special commission had informed the court that there will be a severe water shortage in Sabarimala due to the extreme drought condition and scorching summer. The High Court directed to immediately open the dams considering the degree of the water scarcity that would happen if proper innovation is not made.

After Mandala Makaravilak, Sabarimala will be the busiest for Vishu Puja.

Tags

Related Articles

India and Israel to boost co-operation in water resources management

Aug 2, 2017, 08:17 pm IST

Love Jihad Case : Court sends 22-year-old woman to hostel

Nov 2, 2017, 05:09 pm IST

Police Breaks the Lock and Takes Control of Rooms Meant For Devotees

Nov 20, 2018, 03:47 pm IST

Kamal Haasan attacks BJP and Hindutva forces again

Feb 22, 2018, 05:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close