High court directs to open Kallar – Kakki dams

The High Court has directed to open Kallar – Kakki dams for the sake of avoiding water scarcity on Sabarimala.

The decision has been made on behalf of the suggestion put forward by Devaswom Board as Sabarimala is about to be opened for devotees on the Vishu Pooja eve.

The special commission had informed the court that there will be a severe water shortage in Sabarimala due to the extreme drought condition and scorching summer. The High Court directed to immediately open the dams considering the degree of the water scarcity that would happen if proper innovation is not made.

After Mandala Makaravilak, Sabarimala will be the busiest for Vishu Puja.