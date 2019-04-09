K M Mani has taken a wrong turn in health condition suddenly

The Kerala Congress Chairman who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to chest ailment has now taken a wrong turn in his health condition.

The doctors earlier, this morning, have reported a steady positive change in his health condition.

Mani’s latest medical updates reveal his health is deteriorating and his condition is very critical. The sudden change in Blood pressure and a change in the rate of Heart Palpitations has caused a sudden shift in his health condition.

Mani was admitted to the hospital on Friday due to chest infections. Despite he had shown a 20% increase in his health condition than previous days in the morning it dropped suddenly towards mid-noon.