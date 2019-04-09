KeralaLatest News

K M Mani has taken a wrong turn in health condition suddenly

Apr 9, 2019, 04:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Kerala Congress Chairman who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to chest ailment has now taken a wrong turn in his health condition.

The doctors earlier, this morning, have reported a steady positive change in his health condition.

Mani’s latest medical updates reveal his health is deteriorating and his condition is very critical. The sudden change in Blood pressure and a change in the rate of Heart Palpitations has caused a sudden shift in his health condition.

Mani was admitted to the hospital on Friday due to chest infections. Despite he had shown a 20% increase in his health condition than previous days in the morning it dropped suddenly towards mid-noon.

Tags

Related Articles

Aadhaar’s Virtual ID : All You Need To Know

Jan 10, 2018, 08:27 pm IST

Celebrities Who Regret Having Tattoos Of Their Ex!

May 1, 2018, 10:53 am IST

Adelaide Test, 2nd Session: Indian Bowlers Keep Australia on a Tight Leash

Dec 7, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

Thousands of rats invade southern Myanmar villages

Jun 6, 2017, 09:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close