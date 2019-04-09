Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Opinion Poll Results Out

The Times Now-VMR opinion poll has predicted that Kerala seems to be going the Congress way with the UDF getting the most number of seats and the Left Front suffering a jolt. It says that Gandhi fighting from Wayanad may be going in favour of the INC.

The opinion poll conducted by Times Now-VMR has predicted that the Congress-led UDF is likely to win a whopping 17 out of 20 seats in Kerala. It says that the LDF (Left) may come down to just about two seats in the state while the BJP may be marking its entry into Kerala with one seat.