Singapore PM defends ‘fake news’ law during Malaysia visit

Apr 9, 2019, 06:35 pm IST
Singapore Prime minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday has defended Singapore’s proposed law to fight ” online falsehoods” but his Malaysian counterpart, Mahator Mohamd warned that anti-fake news laws were a double-edged sword that could be abused by governments to stay in power.

Mr. Lee has asserted that many countries including France, Germany, and Australia have legislation to combat fake news.

“Singapore took nearly two years to deliberate on the issue before the government unveiled a bill in parliament last week to combat fake news”, he said

The law allows the government to remove online content of it is false and fake and term a heavy fine.

“This is the problem of fake news and deliberate false statement being proliferated online. It is a serious problem which confronts many countries,” Lee said at a joint news conference.

