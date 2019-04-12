The Twitter buzzes with 1.2 million tweets after the first phase of Lok Sabha

As India started its journey for the Lok Sabha election. The Micro-blogging platform Twitter Buzzed with the conversations and debates about the election hitting a tweet mark of 1.2 million about from a single day after the first day of polling.

The polling which started in the morning for 91 seats in 18 states and 2 union territories and the conversation on the Social media platform reflected this.

The Twitter recorded 45.6 million tweets for far from March 11/ Of the 45.6 million tweets recorded during that period 1.2 million were Tweeted on Thursday along during the first phase of the election.

The politicians and parties have been using Twitter accounts to communicate with citizens all over the country. The campaigns, manifestos and the announcements are made available for the netizens through different social media websites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most tweeted figure during the first phase of the election. Other leaders mentioned in the top on the social media platform were BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.”