WATCH; Actor turned politician Congress leader Khushbu slaps a man in a rally for misbehaving

The actor turned politician Congress leader Khushbu Sundar was seen slapping a man who tied to misbehave with her during the election rally.

The incident happened when she was campaigning for the Congres’s Bengaluru Central candidate, Rizwan Arshad in the Karnataka capital recently.

The video depicts the actress turned politician getting into the crowd suddenly turning and slapping a man. The accused was later taken away from the policeman. The incident has gained a lot of attention among the netizens

Kushbu did not make any comment regarding the same rather than retweeting the media reports. Many among her fans have praised her for the action.

Kushbu had joined the Congress in 2014.