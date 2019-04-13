14 Indian girls sold in Saudi Arabia

Human Traffickers sold at least 14 girls from Northeast India to Saudi Arabia. The shocking news was revealed after the confession of a notorious human right trafficker who was arrested by Lucknow police.

Of the 14 girls who had already been trafficked and sold in Saudi Arabia, seven are from Tripura. The girls were mostly promised jobs of nursing attendants. The kingpin of the human trafficking racket has been identified as Rumana Begum, who had allegedly trafficked many girls from across the country, including North East.

The sensational revelation came a day after Uttar Pradesh Police busted a trans-national human trafficking racket where a girl hailing from Tripura was rescued on her way to be trafficked to Dubai on April 10.

The girl had been promised a lucrative job in Dubai. Apparently, Rumana Begum had offered the victim Rs 20,000 for a job in the middle-eastern country.