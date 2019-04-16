NEWS

Social Democrats party wins general elections

Apr 16, 2019, 12:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Finland’s leftist Social Democrats have recorded a razor-thin victory in general elections, holding off the far-right Finns Party. With 100% of ballots counted, the Social Democrats, led by Antti Rinne, bagged 40 seats in the 200-member Parliament, while the Finns Party picked up 39 seats. The National Coalition Party claimed 38 seats, with the ruling Centre Party winning 31 seats. The remaining seats were won by other parties.

The Social Democrats will head a government for the first time in 16 years, though it has been a junior coalition member since then.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for sharing bold photo from Filmfare awards – See Pics

Jan 21, 2018, 08:34 pm IST

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle : Indian expat wins Rs 23.22 crore

Sep 3, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
hrithik and tiger

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to Come Together For a Mega Action Movie. All You Need to Know

Jul 21, 2018, 07:17 am IST
encounter

JAMMU KASHMIR’S LATEST ENCOUNTER; BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2018, 09:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close