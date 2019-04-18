Asian weightlifting championship: Indian weightlifters eye Olympics qualification

Indian weightlifters will make their bid to gain a 2020 Olympic qualification at the 10-day Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China.

Former World and reigning Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu will be the biggest star of India’s 12-member squad.

India’s squad for Asian Weightlifting Championships includes following:

Men: Sathish Sivalingam (81 kg), Vikas Thakur (96 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Gurdeep Singh (101 kg), M Raja (61 kg), Pradeep Singh (102 kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Ajay Singh (81 kg).

Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (55 kg), Swati (59kg), Rakhi Halder (64kg)