IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 133 runs to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 137 for 4 in 16.5 overs. Jonny Bairstow made 61 not out and David Warner 50.

Earlier opting to bat, Chennai made 132 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Opener Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 31-ball 45 while Shane Watson made 31.

With the win, SRH also halted CSK’s four-match winning streak. The win has also helped the home team to move up to the fifth spot on the points table. Chennai still sits at the top of the table with seven wins and two losses from nine matches.