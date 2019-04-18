Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Apr 18, 2019, 03:00 am IST
Less than a minute

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 133 runs to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 137 for 4 in 16.5 overs. Jonny Bairstow made 61 not out and David Warner 50.

Earlier opting to bat, Chennai made 132 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Opener Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 31-ball 45 while Shane Watson made 31.

With the win, SRH also halted CSK’s four-match winning streak. The win has also helped the home team to move up to the fifth spot on the points table. Chennai still sits at the top of the table with seven wins and two losses from nine matches.

Tags

Related Articles

Aiyaaray to release on time ; optimistic of getting censor clearance soon

Feb 5, 2018, 05:08 pm IST

Behind the assurance of govt security for Amarnath Yatris: “biggest-ever” security blanket for the pilgrims

Jun 27, 2018, 04:36 pm IST

Do You Know?Most Media Ignored these News in the Last 3 Weeks

Nov 25, 2018, 07:24 pm IST

Don’t Miss Actress Shivangi Joshi’s performance on Zingaat: Video

Oct 31, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close