Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood actress gave birth to baby girl

Apr 20, 2019, 11:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla and her businessman husband Akshay Thakkar welcomed their first child. The couple is blessed with a baby girl on April 19. Surveen Chawla who tied the knot with Akshay Thakker in 2015. The couple has named their little one Eva.

The actress started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kahin To Hoga. She played the role of Aamna Sharif’s (Kashish) sister Charu in the show. She also became popular for playing Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Mr Bajaj’s (Ronit Roy) daughter Kashish in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Most recently, she has worked in Sacred Games, Anil Kapoor’s 24 and web series Haq Se. She has also starred in numerous Bollywood movies like Parched, Creature 3D and Hate Story.

Tags

Related Articles

Raja Chaudhary

Heavily Drunken Famous Actor Booked After and Gets Into Ugly Fight

Jun 3, 2018, 12:49 pm IST

Man shot dead over alleged relationship with Muslim woman

Oct 1, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

2 more statues of Ambedkar gets destroyed in UP

Mar 31, 2018, 04:23 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee to see investors

Mamata Banerjee to visit Chinese and US investors

Apr 25, 2018, 11:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close