Bollywood actress gave birth to baby girl

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla and her businessman husband Akshay Thakkar welcomed their first child. The couple is blessed with a baby girl on April 19. Surveen Chawla who tied the knot with Akshay Thakker in 2015. The couple has named their little one Eva.
View this post on Instagram
One bump with the many??After hours Of the Godh Bharai…???? Outfit : @anolishahdesigninc Jewellery : @satyanifinejewels Juttis : @pastelandpop Styling : @sanamratansi Make up : @harryrajput64 Hair : @shefali_hairstylist.81 Gorgeous florals : @houseofflowersbymarryme Balloons : @balloon.blushh Entire Event : @partyplanetindia ? @devpurbiyaphotography Videography : @ujwalgupta_ @_rishabh_shetty_
The actress started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kahin To Hoga. She played the role of Aamna Sharif’s (Kashish) sister Charu in the show. She also became popular for playing Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Mr Bajaj’s (Ronit Roy) daughter Kashish in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Most recently, she has worked in Sacred Games, Anil Kapoor’s 24 and web series Haq Se. She has also starred in numerous Bollywood movies like Parched, Creature 3D and Hate Story.
Post Your Comments