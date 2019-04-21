Boobgasam: How to touch a woman’s breasts and Stimulate Nipples the right Way ; Video

‘Boobgasm’ is real, people! Believe it or not, if given attention in the right way your woman can enjoy the best orgasm due to boob stimulation

The Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2011 reported that “boobgasms,” or breast induced orgasms is extremely similar to direct stimulation of the clitoris and vagina. Scientists have legitimately proven, through MRI scanning technology, that nipple stimulation is linked to and is extremely similar to direct stimulation of the clitoris and vagina.

The nipple area has over hundreds of nerve ending making them extremely sensitive to touch and also cause a pleasant sensation throughout the body. If played in the right way the nipples can give you your girl the most unforgettable pleasure, well-stimulated nipples can send immense excitement to the genital sensory cortex, the same area that is aroused by vaginal or clitoral stimulation.

Here are boob-stimulation tips you can try out to give your girl the best boob orgasm:

Don’t be too harsh: Nipples are quite sensitive, and you should know the exact amount of pressure to apply to that area to make her feel good. Going too harsh will not only kill the fun but will leave her in pain.

Be creative: Try out different things, right your fingers to your tongue, to your teeth (lightly), etc. Sucking the nipples in between the right way will give her the perfect sex drive the perfect kick.

Don’t forget the areolas: Don’t just concentrate on the nipples, the areolas also have sensation and can make her feel amazing.

Start with fingers: Finger fiddling on top of her dress gives the perfect start to the boob play. So directly don’t start eating her boobs, begin with her nipples first.

Give it enough time: Don’t just play with her boobs just for the heck of it. Give it enough time and attention for best results.

Try this out tonight with your girl and give her the best boob orgasm ever.