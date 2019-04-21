Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 21, 2019, 10:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Sunrisers openers David Warner (67 off 38) and Jonny Bairstow’s (80 unbeaten off 43) lead the team to this win.

Chasing a modest 160-run target, Warner and Bairstow dominated right from the word go. As the openers started hammering Kolkata bowlers, Hyderabad was comfortably placed at 32/0 in the first three overs before they crossed the 50-run mark in just 4.3 overs.

The openers steered their side past the three-digit mark in 8.4 overs. Warner and Bairstow also notched up their respective half-centuries in the next over.

Sunrisers won the toss but elected to bowl. Put into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 159 for 8 setting out 160 run victory target for the Sunrisers which they overhauled by scoring 161 for1 with 30 balls remaining.

With this win, the Sunrisers have climbed to the third position on the points table. As for Kolkata, today’s defeat has dealt a considerable blow to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Tags

Related Articles

Varun Dhawan paid 4 times higher than Katrina Kaif: See Amount

Apr 18, 2018, 06:23 pm IST
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate centenary of World’s oldest yoga institute

Dec 25, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

J&K : 120 Schools closed due to Pak ceasefire violations

Jan 20, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Ramesh Chennithala Sends a Strong Message to NSS

Dec 21, 2018, 12:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close