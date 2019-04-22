Latest NewsSports

Asian Athletics Championships: Annu Rani and Parul Choudhary starts India’s medal hunt

Apr 22, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Indian athletes produced a good show on the opening day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha. Annu Rani and Parul Choudhary bagged medals at the Asian Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Annu Rani won a silver medal while Parul Choudhary landed a bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw and 5000m respectively. Meanwhile, Dutee Chand was the fastest qualifier as she clocked 11.28s in the heats, breaking her own national record of 11.29s set in Guwahati last year.

M R Poovamma finished second in her 400m heat, clocking 52.46 seconds to qualify for the final round. Other top Indian athletes advanced to the next round of their respective events. They are Jinson Johnson (men’s 800m), Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv (both men’s 400m), Praveen Chitravel (men’s triple jump) and Gomathi Marimuthu (women’s 1500m).

Sprint sensation Hima Das, however, failed to finish her 400m heat as she suffered a back muscle spasm.

