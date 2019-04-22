WATCH; This video where a bike burn on fire on a run will make you frightening

The video of a bike getting fire while running is being viral among netizens. The incident happened in Uttarpradesh. The rider and his wife who was running on the bike was not aware of the incident in the beginning. It was the policemen who have been on their regular rounds duty who have made them aware of the incident.

The fire happened as the carry bag kept over the side of the pillion rider got overheated from the silencer. they did not think that the carry bag would get burned this much easier.

Since the police officials made them aware of the incident, the couples could avoid a huge accident.