Nodal Officer who had gone missing found in Howrah by CID

Apr 25, 2019, 02:20 pm IST
The nodal officer of the Election Commission who had gone missing from Krishnagar was found from a house in Howrah. He was found by the West Bengal CID.

The Nodal Officer Arnage Roy was taken after tracking the location of his mobile Phone.

“We have found Mr Roy from a house in Howrah this morning. He is fine,” the CID officer told PTI.

The CID officer also said that Roy was looking tired.

The 30-year-old officer was in-charge of EVMs and VVPATs for the Ranaghat parliamentary constituency.

On April 18 Roy had left for work from his official residence and went missing from there

