US Election 2020: Former Vice President Joe Biden launches presidential bid

Former US Vice President Joe Biden formally joined the crowded Democratic presidential contest, betting on his working-class appeal and ties to Barack Obama’s Presidency. He made this announcement in a video posted on Twitter.
He is up against 19 other hopefuls. They include Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.
Biden, a 76-year-old lifelong politician has unmatched international and legislative experience, and he is among the best-known faces in U.S. politics.
The Republican Party wasted no time seeking to undercut Biden’s record, releasing a video yesterday questioning economic growth under Obama and Biden.
The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019
