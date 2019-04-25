Latest NewsInternational

US Election 2020: Former Vice President Joe Biden launches presidential bid

Apr 25, 2019, 11:40 pm IST
Former US Vice President Joe Biden formally joined the crowded Democratic presidential contest, betting on his working-class appeal and ties to Barack Obama’s Presidency. He made this announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

He is up against 19 other hopefuls. They include Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

Biden, a 76-year-old lifelong politician has unmatched international and legislative experience, and he is among the best-known faces in U.S. politics.

The Republican Party wasted no time seeking to undercut Biden’s record, releasing a video yesterday questioning economic growth under Obama and Biden.

