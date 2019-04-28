50 Turmeric Farmers from Telangana are going to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi

50 farmers hailing from Telangana district are contesting as Independents against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

The turmeric farmers from Telangana’s Nizamabad, however, claim that they do not want to fight but to address their problems to the Prime Minister

“We are not opposing anyone. We just want to highlight our problems and demand creation of a turmeric board and Minimum Support Price of Rs. 15,000 per quintal (MSP) for turmeric,” a spokesperson for the farmers said while speaking to media.

The farmers have asserted that their problems are not heard by both the ruling and the opposition party.

“This was not solved during UPA’s tenure too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the same. We are not against him or campaigning against anyone,” he said.

Turmeric farmers across the country are facing hardships due to lack of minimum support price for the last three to four years. This year, turmeric prices have fallen to Rs. 3,200 per quintal from Rs. 5,200 per quintal.