Bengal will become another Kashmir if Mamata is not ousted,says BJP Leader

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics has helped terrorists to make a stronghold in West Bengal, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday. Vijayvargiya also asserted that if Banerjee is not ousted from Bengal then the state will become like Jammu and Kashmir.

“The threat of IS coming to Bengal has taken us by surprise, all of this is happening because of Mamata’s appeasement politics. If Mamata Banerjee is not removed from Bengal then the state will become like Jammu and Kashmir, it is due to her that the terrorists have got a stronghold in the border areas,” said Vijayvargiya talking to reporters during a roadshow in Howrah.

IS had recently released a poster on a Telegram channel of the Islamic State stating that the terror organisation is planning to enter Bengal. The security agencies are taking the threat issued by the terrorist organisation seriously after the eight coordinated bomb blasts which took place in Sri Lanka on Easter. He also added that BJP’s victory in 2019 elections was guaranteed.