Moral policing in Kannur; Youngsters attacked a girl,broke her arms for questioning them for derogatory comments.

Moral policing was reported in Thalassery near Payyambalam Beach. A group of youngsters has attacked a girl who has questioned them for passing derogatory comments against her.
In the attack, the girl was forced to bear hardship and in turn lead to a broken hand.
The incident happened yesterday evening.
The girl and her friend who was engaged in a chat near the beach was subjected to derogatory comments passed by the two member gang that arrived in bike.
Related to the case, Muhammed and Navas were taken into custody
Post Your Comments