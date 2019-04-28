Latest NewsNEWS

Moral policing in Kannur; Youngsters attacked a girl,broke her arms for questioning them for derogatory comments.

Apr 28, 2019, 03:53 pm IST
Moral policing was reported in Thalassery near Payyambalam Beach. A group of youngsters has attacked a girl who has questioned them for passing derogatory comments against her.

In the attack, the girl was forced to bear hardship and in turn lead to a broken hand.

The incident happened yesterday evening.

The girl and her friend who was engaged in a chat near the beach was subjected to derogatory comments passed by the two member gang that arrived in bike.

Related to the case, Muhammed and Navas were taken into custody

