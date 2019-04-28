Rahul Gandhi halts poll speech during ‘azaan’ : Watch Video

ongress chief Rahul Gandhi paused in the middle of speech during a rally at his Lok Sbaha constituency Amethi when the Azaan, the Islamic call for prayer, sounded from a nearby mosque. He stayed silent till the Azaan ended and then resumed his speech.
Traditionally, Azaan is called out five times in a day by a muezzin, who summons the faithful for prayers.
#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi halts his speech during 'Azaan' in Amethi, earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/rHENio0eWp
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019
