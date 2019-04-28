Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi halts poll speech during ‘azaan’ : Watch Video

Apr 28, 2019, 03:03 pm IST
ongress chief Rahul Gandhi paused in the middle of speech during a rally at his Lok Sbaha constituency Amethi when the Azaan, the Islamic call for prayer, sounded from a nearby mosque. He stayed silent till the Azaan ended and then resumed his speech.

Traditionally, Azaan is called out five times in a day by a muezzin, who summons the faithful for prayers.

