Young Women from Himachal Pradesh stabbed to death in Goa

A young women tourist was found dead with stabbing wounds in a room at a star hotel in Arpora village of North Goa on Saturday.

The victim is identified as Alka Saini 25 is hailing from Himachal Pradesh. The victim checked into the hotel on April 20 along with her boyfriend.

According to the police reports the boyfriend is now missing.

It was from the hotel management that the communication about death was conveyed to the police.

According to police reports, there are stabbing marks on her neck.

The body now has been sent to the Government Medical College in Bamobilm near Panaji for post mortem.

All the bus stations, railway stations, airport, and border checkpoints have been alerted by the police.