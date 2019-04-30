Rahul Gandhi will fulfil Gandhiji’s wish to dissolve Congress,says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi would fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s post-Independence wish that the country’s oldest party be dissolved.

He also accused the Congress chief of “breaking a record” of lying and levelling “wrong allegations” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Indore, he said, “After India attained Independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said the Congress should be dissolved. I feel this work (dissolution) will be accomplished at the hands of Rahul Gandhi.”

He further claimed that Mr. Gandhi had to apologise in the Supreme Court for his chowkidar chor hai remark, adding that the Opposition did not have a leader to take on Mr. Modi.

He also took a swipe at former chief minister and Congress’ Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh for inviting former JNU students’ union president and CPI Begusarai Lok Sabha contestant Kanhaiya Kumar for campaigning.

Mr. Singh had announced Sunday that Mr. Kumar would seek votes for him on May 8-9 in Bhopal, where he is pitted against BJP candidate and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur.